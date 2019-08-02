Home

J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
TIMOTHY EVAN JONES

TIMOTHY EVAN JONES Obituary
Mr. Timothy Evan Jones of N. Chesterfield, Va., entered into eternal rest Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Elizabeth Adam Crump Health and Rehabilitation, Glen Allen, Va.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Va. (North Dinwiddie County) Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 2, 2019
