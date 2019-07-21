Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
TIMOTHY L. "TIM" JONES


1958 - 2019
TIMOTHY L. "TIM" JONES Obituary
Timothy Lee "Tim" Jones, 60, of N. Prince George, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald C. Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Brenda L. Jones; son, Timothy R. Jones and wife, Taryn; daughter, Ashley Jones; grandson, Weston Lee Jones; his mother, Pauline Anderson Jones; sister, Cindy DeVine and husband, Tommy; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Tim retired after more than 30 years with Honeywell.

He had recently been working as a contractor for AdvanSix for the last 9 years. Tim loved hunting, fishing, boating, playing guitar, shooting pool and spending time with his friends and family.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tim can be made to the . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 21 to July 22, 2019
