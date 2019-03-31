|
|
Timothy Lee Peters, age 39, of Prince George, VA, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. Timmy was the youngest child of Tommy and Ginger Peters, grandson of the late Frank and Dora Wells and the late Carl and Joyce Peters. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Julie Branzelle (Corey); his brother, Tommy Peters Jr. (Jenny); nieces and nephews, Austin, Brooke, Cameron, Thomas and Nicholas; a large extended family and many friends. He was a graduate of Dinwiddie High School and worked in the Lawn and Garden Dept. at the Colonial Heights Walmart for 10 years. Timmy touched so many lives with his bright smile and his care and concern for others. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Carson Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 96, Carson, VA 23830. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019