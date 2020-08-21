Timothy Price Sr., 67, of Dinwiddie County, Va. passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Tim grew up in Savannah, Ga. He graduated from Sol. C. Johnson High in Savannah, Ga. in 1971. He worked for International Paper of Savannah, Ga. as a supervisor of the box plant where he worked for 35 years. Tim married Marie Jones in 1979. They were happily married for 41 years. He was a member of Western Heights Baptist Church of Petersburg, Va. He enjoyed golfing, watching sports, spending time with his family, and traveling with his wife, especially to the mountains. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan! Tim is survived by his loving wife, Marie; his son, Timothy (Kim) of Jacksonville, Fl.; daughters, Jennifer (Carl) of Savannah, Ga. and Amanda (Keith) of Altoona, Pa.; his brothers, Jimmy (Claire), Ronnie (Ethel Ann), and Jerome (Debbie); grandchildren, Blayne, Abigayle, Wyatt, Elizabeth, Stephanie, Zachary and Nicholas; two greatgrandchildren, William and Donna; and several nieces and nephews; and good friends, RW & Alice Nored and Steve Powers. The family wants to give a special thanks to Velma and the staff at U.S. Renal Care. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 in Western Heights Baptist Church, 24416 Cox Rd., N. Dinwiddie, Va. 23803. The service will be officiated by Pastor Jon Dundalow of Western Heights Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the PKD Foundation or the Western Heights Baptist Church Building Fund. Arrangements by the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Va., 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.