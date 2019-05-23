|
Mr. Timothy Van Ness Kitt was born on November 20, 1979, in Richmond, VA, to the union of Lorenzo Alvin Kitt Sr. and Wanda Roberson Kitt. On Friday, May 17, 2019, God opened his arms and welcomed Timothy into the Kingdom of Heaven.
Timothy, affectionately known to his friends and family as Tim or "Dert," was a native of Goochland County and later moved to Hanover County, where he attended the public schools. He was united in holy matrimony to Olympia Brown Kitt in November of 2005. This union was blessed with six beautiful children.
Upon receiving his G.E.D. from Nottoway County, Timothy began a career in management. For several years he successfully managed various McDonald's restaurants, KFC, and later worked his way up to become a trainer/coach at T-Mobile. Until recently, Tim expanded his work experience in diesel mechanic work at TA in Ashland, VA.
Tim was the life of any gathering with a smile that would light up the room. As a result of his generous spirit and humorous personality, he was loved by many. He was always quick to offer a helping hand and encouraging words. He was very ambitious, a motivator and a student to the lessons of life. He loved his family and wore the "Kitt" name proudly and was excited to learn about newly found relatives on his mother's side that reside in the North and South Carolina areas.
His favorite things were spending time with his wife and children, playing cards, being around family and especially cooking out on the grill. His Christian life was magnificent, and his influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him.
His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his parents, Lorenzo Kitt Sr. (Linda) and Wanda Anchrum (Johnathan); his wife, Olympia; six children, Xavier, Aaliyah, Jerrion, Trinity, Jasmine and Immanuel; sister, Cherice Kitt (Brandon) of Colonial Heights, VA; brother, Lorenzo Kitt Jr. (Alethia) of Powhatan, VA; mother-in-law, Catherine Tyson; sister-in-law, Sianna Scott (Andre); a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and a multitude of friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Higher Way Ministries, 515 Virginia Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Darren L. Gay, Sr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment will follow at the Kitt Family Cemetery.
The family will assemble 10:00 A.M. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 2601 Mangowood Drive, Chesterfield, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 23 to May 24, 2019