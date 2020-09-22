1/1
TIMOTHY VAUGHAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TIMOTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy "Andrew" Vaughan, 24, of Chester, born on July 19, 1996, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Survivors include his parents, Catherine and Michael "Tommy" Robbins of Chester; siblings, Ashley Arestad (TJ), Justin Robbins (Heather), Taylor Robbins (Tara), Daisy Robbins, and Jasmine Collins; grandparents, Louise Robbins, Sharon and Richard Bean; uncles, Michael Vaughan (Lynn), Patrick Vaughan (Charla); and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Andrew graduated from Thomas Dale in 2015 and attended John Tyler for IT/Gaming. He worked for Mapco. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved