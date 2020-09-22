TIMOTHY VAUGHAN

Timothy "Andrew" Vaughan, 24, of Chester, born on July 19, 1996, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Survivors include his parents, Catherine and Michael "Tommy" Robbins of Chester; siblings, Ashley Arestad (TJ), Justin Robbins (Heather), Taylor Robbins (Tara), Daisy Robbins, and Jasmine Collins; grandparents, Louise Robbins, Sharon and Richard Bean; uncles, Michael Vaughan (Lynn), Patrick Vaughan (Charla); and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Andrew graduated from Thomas Dale in 2015 and attended John Tyler for IT/Gaming. He worked for Mapco. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com