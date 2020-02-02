The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
TOM PROCISE
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKenney Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Rocky Mount Baptist Church
24190 Ridge Rd.
McKenney, VA
TOM JEFF PROCISE


1960 - 2020
TOM JEFF PROCISE Obituary
Mr. Tom Jeff Procise "Tommy," 59, of 511 Horseshoe Rd., Jarratt, VA, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Monday, February 3, 2020, at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 24910 Ridge Rd., McKenney, VA 23872, Rev. Carlos Jordan, pastor. Burial will be held at the church cemetery after the service.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA. (804)478-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 2, 2020
