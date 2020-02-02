|
Mr. Tom Jeff Procise "Tommy," 59, of 511 Horseshoe Rd., Jarratt, VA, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Monday, February 3, 2020, at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 24910 Ridge Rd., McKenney, VA 23872, Rev. Carlos Jordan, pastor. Burial will be held at the church cemetery after the service.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA. (804)478-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 2, 2020