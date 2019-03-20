|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
|
|
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
|
102 SOUTH AVE
|
Petersburg,
VA
23803-4220
|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
|
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
|
|
|
In this life, Tom Lawson proudly and honorably served his country, family, and community. On the morning of Friday March 15, 2019, he peacefully accepted his invitation to serve his God in Heaven.
Tom was born July 21, 1933, to the late A.J. and Lula Bell Lawson in Raymond, MS. Life in Mississippi brought hard-won wisdom about the value of hard work and the joy found in simple pleasures. As a young man, Tom joined the United States Army, where he served dutifully for 20 years. He credits his steadfast faith with seeing him through tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam.
He later nurtured that faith as an active, long-time member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church. Tom was also a dedicated member of the PHA Masons and served the brotherhood in many ways. Among his leadership roles, he served as Past Master Abram Lodge #10, Past High Priest Keystone Chapter #84, Past Eminent Commander St. Marks Commandery #144, and Past Grand First Lieutenant Commander Virginia Council of Deliberation. He was also a dedicated member of Hilaal Temple No. 229 A.E.A.O.N.M.S.
Tom will be remembered fondly for his generous spirit, homespun wisdom, quick wit, and love of talking about sports with anyone who would listen. He experienced some of his happiest times with loving family and friends, a good meal, and a good game on the television (preferably the Dallas Cowboys or Los Angeles Lakers). Tom's legacy lives on in the hearts of those who were honored to know and love him.
Tom was preceded in his passing by his parents, A.J. and Lula Bell Lawson, brothers, Willie James, Larry, and Artis Lawson, and sisters, Virginia Lawson and Celia Davis, son, Tommy Charles Lawson, and granddaughter, Kei-Shonna Lawson. He reunited in Heaven with his loving wife of 45 years, Ruby D. Lawson.
Left to treasure his loving memories, Tom is survived by his children, Alfreda Eady (Ralph), Jerald Lawson (Karla), Wilma R. Smith, and Bonnie M. Giles; granddaughters, Carlya Lawson, LaToi Lawson, Lisa Robinson, Rachelle Eady, and Kandice Lawson; grandsons, Jerald Lawson, Jr., Khyran Lawson, Michael D. Smith (Brenda), and Shannon Smith; great-granddaughters, Safi Jefferson and Richelle Lawson; great-grandsons, Jabari Jefferson and Ellison S. Smith; three sisters, Bessie Brown, Blondie Fay Lawson, and Jean Downing (Eddie); five brothers, Arthur Lawson (Carol), Len Lawson (Ruth), Bernard Lawson (Dessa), Donald Lawson (Laura Ann), and Robert Lawson (Belinda); sisters-in-law Jean Pritchett and Ruth Lawson; brothers-in-law, Claude Draughn (Elnora), Curtis Draughn, and Wilbert Draughn; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Pastor, eulogist. The interment will be held at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The Masonic and Shriner Funeral Rites will be held from 6:00 P.M to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the J.W. Wilkerson Funeral Home, 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 23803.
In lieu of food and flowers, the family asks for donations to the Ruby D. Lawson Scholarship Fund, Hilaal Court #218, P.O. Box 2282, Petersburg, VA 23803.
The family will assemble 10:00 a.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 1248 E. Valor Drive, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
