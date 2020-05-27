|
Tommy N. Webb, 61, of Petersburg, VA, entered into rest on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Johnston Willis Hospital, Richmond, VA. He was a native of Dinwiddie County and the son of Lucille Webb Noggin and the late William Alexander Webb. He received his education in the Dinwiddie County Public School System and was a veteran of the United State Army. Tommy confessed Christ and was baptized at the Mount Level Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, and rededicated his life and became a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA. Tommy was hard worker, and had many trades, if you wanted something painted, he was the right man to get the job done, he took pride in his work. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan, and his hobbies were listening to Gospel and old school music, watching Westerns, going to the Casinos, and attending family cook outs and dancing. He loved to dress when he stepped out to have fun. He was predeceased by his brother, Zander Lee Webb Sr., and a sister, Deloris Webb Vaughan.
He leaves to cherish fond memories of him, a son, Tommy Webb Jr. and a daughter, Trakeda Williams, both of Petersburg; mother and stepfather, Lucille Noggin and Roger Noggin of Dinwiddie; six sisters, Barbara Pritchett (late William), Annie White (Michael), Rhonda Washington (Wallace), Connie Webb,(Donald), Sharon Coleman (Tyrone), and Brenda Webb (Tony); four brothers, Frank Webb of Ohio, Tim Webb (Pearl), Rodney Webb and Vincent Vaughan (Tammy); stepbrother, Roger Noggin, Jr. (Valencia); and a stepsister, Sherena Skipper (Kenney); his loving and devoted companion, Marilyn Thompson; his grandchildren, Shantae, Terrell, Avires, Kaheed, and Kaydion; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, among them a devoted friend, Tony Clanton.
A private graveside service will be held at 12 noon Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Mount Level Baptist Church Cemetery, 14920 Courthouse Rd., Dinwiddie, VA, with Rev. Earl Thompson officiating. Tommy can be viewed on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home in Petersburg. The family can be contacted at 804-469-3557 (Lucille Noggin) to express your condolences.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and servicing.
Funeral services entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home 530 S. Sycamore St, Petersburg VA. 804-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 27 to May 28, 2020