J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
TONY ALLEN FERMANTZIS


1979 - 2019
TONY ALLEN FERMANTZIS Obituary
Tony Allen Fermantzis, 40, of North Dinwiddie, passed away on July 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jesse and Anne Creech; and aunt, Joyce E. Lewis. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Fermantzis; and his uncle, David Creech.

Tony was kind spirited and loved animals, video games, and watching action movies. One of his favorite past times was watching the NY Giants. Tony was a hard worker and had worked for Winn Dixie, Ft. Lee Commissary, and Kroger.

The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday, August 4th, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, where a 1:00pm service will be held on Monday, August 5th. Interment to follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
