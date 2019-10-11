|
|
Tony Anthony Matthews, age 66, of Prince George, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Glenn and Margaret Willimon Matthews, and his wife, Kathy Powers Matthews. Tony's interests included watching baseball and football, going to flea markets, CB radios, cooking, gardening, fishing, dancing, and church activities. He was a member of the Dinwiddie Moose Lodge, a talented chef, and most recently an employee of the Colonial Heights Walmart. Tony will be remembered as a quiet man, a devoted boyfriend, compassionate, and loved by his many friends.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Elizabeth Bailey; sisters, Martha Alsup (Tom) and Janice Fuller; brother, Dudley Matthews (Jo); cousins, Deborah Wheeler, Maxine Towe, and Sherry Green; nieces and nephews, Matt Alsup, Cindy Martin, Patrick Alsup, James Walker, Tabitha Walker, Elizabeth Walker, and Amanda Coalson.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son followed by interment at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the funeral service. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 11, 2019