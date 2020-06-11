Mr. Tony E. Arehart, 56, of Cambridge, VA, departed this life Thursday, May 28, 2020. at his residence.
Professional services have been entrusted to Bland funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803, (804) 732-7841. Please submit online condolences to: www.blandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 11, 2020.