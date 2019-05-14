|
|
Tony J. Blaha, 91, of Dinwiddie, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born to the late Frank C. and Mary Kvasnicka Blaha on May 12, 1928, in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, and was preceded in death by two brothers, Franck C. Blaha and Rudolph Blaha; two sisters, Mary Blaha Venitez and Christine Blaha Valenta. Mr. Blaha was a United States Air Force veteran and retired after 38 years of service, as a welder, from Continental Can (Smurfit Stone). He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Mr. Blaha is survived by his wife, Nonia T. Blaha; three children, Wanda Elizabeth Walker, Roger Keith Blaha and wife, Denise, and Lisa Faye Blaha-Walsh and husband, Patrick; five grandchildren, Patrick Connor Walsh, Wesley Joseph Walsh, Kedron Aidan Walsh, Nicholas Tony Blaha, and Alexandra Paige Blaha; and numerous nieces & nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road Petersburg, Virginia 23805 with Father Brian W. Capuano officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 14 to May 15, 2019