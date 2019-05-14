Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TONY BLAHA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TONY J. BLAHA


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
TONY J. BLAHA Obituary
Tony J. Blaha, 91, of Dinwiddie, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born to the late Frank C. and Mary Kvasnicka Blaha on May 12, 1928, in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, and was preceded in death by two brothers, Franck C. Blaha and Rudolph Blaha; two sisters, Mary Blaha Venitez and Christine Blaha Valenta. Mr. Blaha was a United States Air Force veteran and retired after 38 years of service, as a welder, from Continental Can (Smurfit Stone). He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Mr. Blaha is survived by his wife, Nonia T. Blaha; three children, Wanda Elizabeth Walker, Roger Keith Blaha and wife, Denise, and Lisa Faye Blaha-Walsh and husband, Patrick; five grandchildren, Patrick Connor Walsh, Wesley Joseph Walsh, Kedron Aidan Walsh, Nicholas Tony Blaha, and Alexandra Paige Blaha; and numerous nieces & nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road Petersburg, Virginia 23805 with Father Brian W. Capuano officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 14 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now