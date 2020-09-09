1/1
TONY JONES
Mr. Tony Jones of Petersburg, Virginia departed this life on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 16, 1975 to Shirley A. Jones and the late John E. Jones, Sr. Tony was a native of Chesterfield, VA.

Tony attended Chesterfield County and Hopewell Public Schools. He was a graduate of Shippers' Choice of Virginia, CDL Training School. Tony was formerly employed by Abilene Motor Express, Inc, Richmond, VA. His sister Sheila was his co-driver. Tony was currently employed by MarCo Property Service, Midlothian, VA.

Tony was preceded in death by his father, John E. Jones, Sr.; grandparents, Colonel A. Jones and Martha C. Jones, Samuel and Laura Lewis; Foster mother, Alice Foster; foster brother, Charles Thomas; mother of children, Felice Rawlings; aunt, Pinky Harris; uncles, Charles Harris, Samuel Lewis, Jr., and William Lewis, Sr.

He is survived by his loving mother, Shirley A. Jones of Petersburg, VA and stepmother, Viola Jones of Chester, VA.; children, Thomas Rawlings, Tequilla Rawlings and Jahiem Hinton; sisters, Carolyn Knight, Sheila Branch (James) and Nicole Jones; a devoted friend, Shalonda Downey; brothers, John E. Jones, Jr., William Jones and Lorenzo Jones (Nicole); foster sisters, Faye Brown (Herbert) and Sherrie Foster; foster brothers, Amos Thomas and Darryl Thomas; aunts, Joyce Lewis, Deloris Beavers (Charles), Carolyn Smith (Roy), Audrey Jones and Barbara Jones; uncles, James Jones (Evelene) two devoted nieces, Samantha Jones-Brown and Orlandra Jones; three devoted nephews, Stephon Jones, Ormahd Jones and Derrick Brown; devoted cousins and friends, Florence Harris, Thelma Harris, Tyrone Brown, Bruce Lewis, Shalaby Hill, and Mark Crocker; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow in the Lewis Family Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
