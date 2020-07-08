Mr. Tony Terrell Browder of Petersburg, VA departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1980.
Tony had many talents. He was an excellent cook and was a well-known gifted barber for over 20 years. Recently, he was planning to start a new business with his brothers. Plans will continue in his honor and memory.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Charles Browder, Sr., his grandparents, Charlie Browder and Mattie Boisseau Browder. He was also preceded by his only sister, our beloved Mattie Arlene Browder.
Tony leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Leona L. Ellsworth and step-dad, William Ellsworth. His loving children, Teauna Browder, Devel Browder, Arkell Browder and Diamond Browder. Two adorable grandchildren, Nasir Videtto and D'naila Madison, all of Petersburg, VA.
Three brothers, Heath Mason (Teresa), Kevin Jones (Demetria), and Willie Browder, Jr (Nakia).
He is also survived by his grandmother, Fairy Holmes; a great uncle, Henry Jones. His aunts, Rose Winfield (Lester), Pearl Avery (William), Terraine Muhammad (Elijah), and Cartinia Cudjoe (Kenneth).
A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends to include lifelong friend, Terrance Taylor, Sr., and the mother of his children, Shamikka Russell.
Services will be held 1:00pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Boisseau Family Cemetery at 9403 Boisseau Road, Sutherland, VA. Family and friends will assemble at Good Shepherd Baptist Church at 11:30am.
There will be NO PUBLIC VIEWING
A viewing of a memorial video will be held from 4:00pm-8:00pm Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home 530 S. Sycamore Street Petersburg, VA.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us