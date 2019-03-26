|
On March 9, 2019, Mrs. Tonya Bishop entered into eternal rest. She was the eldest of two children born to Walter and Linda McCullough in Queens, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Desmonda; and her husband, George Bishop, Jr.
After graduating from Forest Hills High School in Queens, NY, she came to Petersburg, VA, to assist her grandmother. She met and married George Bishop after 20 years of marriage he passed and she relocated to Lake Charles, LA, to start a new life.
She supervised the testing area at the Safety Counsel in Lake Charles, LA. Her life will always be honored and celebrated by her son, Antoine Beasley and step daughter, Chiffon Vaughan; grandchildren, Miyka and Zoi McKenzie, and Xzaviest Reese; brother, Charles Humphrey, Jr. (Carolyn); sisters-in-law, Cheryl Jarratt (Larry), Kendra Peterson, Tamara Palmer, Deborah Thompson (Johnelly); brothers-in-law, Kendrick Peterson and JeJuan Pegram; mother-in-law, Catherine Humphrey; father-in-law, George Bishop, Sr.; aunts, Karen Lide and Marie Vaughan; uncles, Laurence Comvalius, Sr., Isiah Beasley and James Bishop; goddaughters, Patrice Shuford and Latrice Neal; extended families, the Bishop and Francis; devoted friends, Shalonda "TiTi" Venable-Royster and Carolyn Castelle; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 4:00 p.m. the day of the service at 845 Wilcox Street, Petersburg, VA.
