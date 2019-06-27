|
|
Ms. Toronda M. Harvell of 201 E. Bank St., Petersburg, VA, departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Johnston-Willis Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. She was born July 30, 1970, in Petersburg, VA.
Toronda was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Ruth Brown Anderson, who cared and nourished her as if she were her very own. Ruth devoted her motherly knowledge and wisdom to shape Toronda to be the loving caring person she was. Also preceding her in death her paternal grandfather, Otis Wells; maternal grandmother, Ellen Harris; aunt, Evelyn Hill; step-father, Willie Carter; and cousin, Tonda Anderson.
Toronda received her education in the Petersburg public schools, graduating with Petersburg High School Class of 1988. Toronda also completed the Petersburg Public School Practical Nursing Program, where she received her Licensed Practical Nurse degree. Throughout her career, Toronda was employed at Southside Regional Medical Center, Southside Virginia Training Center, Hiram Davis, Poplar Springs Hospital and also took on many private duty assignments. With her selflessness, Toronda had a passion for taking care of others and serving those in need. She was a person of comfort for many and will be cherished by all whose life she touched. Toronda was a member of Good Shepard Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA.
Left to cherish her precious memories: her loving parents, mother Sylvia Harris Carter and father Ivory Anderson, who was her footprint in the sand; three brothers, DeShawn Harris (Juanita), Ivory Williams and Brandon Garner; two sisters, Nikisha Hunte (Greg) and Ne'Dedra Williams; uncles, Ronald Harris and Rochester Harris of Petersburg, VA, and Charles Brown of Houston, TX; aunts, Sarah Thompson, Alice Anderson, Sandra Anderson, Deloris Tyree, Lorraine Harris and Roberta Hill, all of Petersburg, VA; two nieces, Ivey Williams and Ashari Harris; four nephews, Ne'Juan Williams, Paul "PJ" Johnson Jr., Ivory Williams Jr. and DeShawn Harris; cousins, Deborah Harris (Bruice), Paula Thompson, Bobby Thompson, Gilbert Thompson, Monica Anderson, Temesia Anderson, Fatima Anderson (Gregory), Sharonda Medina, Cynthia Brown, Isiah Tyree, Devonne Harris, Chandra Harris, Chelsea Harris, Kathy Hunter, Angie Allen, Teonda McQueen, April Jones, Angel Jones and Tanisha Harris; five god-children, La'Najiah Harvell Perkins, Domonique Godette, Desni Harris, Derrick Harris and Keyosha Taylor; former husband and devoted companion, Shaun Harvell; a host of other family and friends, among them there are four devoted for life, Patricia Harris, Nancy Greer, Nakita Howerton and Carolyn Williams. Toronda also took great pleasure in being a lovely mother to her precious furbaby "Gizmo." Toronda touched the lives of many people with her compassion and generosity and her legacy will forever live on.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA, Pastor Delores Tyree, eulogist. The interment to follow at Blandford Cemetery.
The family will assemble 2:00 p.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 609 Carter St., Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 27 to June 28, 2019