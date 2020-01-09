|
Mr. Tory Devan Clark of 7540 Woods Ridge Trace, Prince George, VA., departed this life January 3, 2020. He was born on February 6, 1982, to his parents, Roland V. and Brenda D. Clark in Cape Fear Valley Hospital, Fayetteville, NC.
Tory graduated from Aberdeen High School, Aberdeen, Maryland. He grew up as a military child, and his easy disposition and personality aided him in making many friends during his father's military career. Tory was an extremely mild-mannered, quiet and easy going person, and he began to developed good work ethics as he grew older. Tory served four years in the Army and mostly in Korea; after his time served he returned to Virginia and began employment at Service Center Metal. He worked at Service Center Metal up until his death and enjoyed working challenging positions in the company. Tory loved to cook and eat and we called him our "Master Chef" he was always trying to come up with some recipe after watching some of the cooking shows and bring it over for us to sample. When on a family cruise he met Ashley Sutton and they gave us the love of our lives Carter and Kayson and that changed his life in a profound way. Tory would constantly say, I have to stay focused on work and save because I want to move closer to my boys. Only God knows all things. Tory confessed that Jesus was his Lord many years ago, he will be greatly missed but his memory will remain forever and now wears his crown.
Tory was predeceased in death by his grandparents, George and Helen Clark.
He is survived by his loving parents: Roland and Brenda Clark; Ashley Sutton (special friend and mother of his twin boys Carter and Kayson Sutton); brother, Roland V. Clark Jr. (they shared the same age for one month); Tory also shared the same birth date of his 100 year old great grandmother, Mainer Moore of Ayden, NC; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and co-workers.
Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Bland & Tucker Petersburg, Chapel, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., Dr. Brenda Kelly, officiating and Bishop Jerry Kelly, Antioch Christian Center, Richmond, VA., eulogizing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803 (804) 732-7841. Please submit online condolences to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
