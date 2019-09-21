|
Ms. Tracy C. Mitchell departed this life unexpectedly at home on Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019. Tracy was the youngest child of the late James L. "Bubby" Sr. and Carlessia Stewart Mitchell. She was also predeceased by her grandparents, Ben and Ruth "Bunchie" Mitchell, Anita Stewart Lundy and William H. "Bell Jones" Jones, Sr.
She was a graduate of Gibbons High School and the Katherine Gibbs School. She was employed at Try Me Grocery.
Tracy is survived by her siblings, Sharon of the home, James L. "Red" Jr. and Cathy M. Chapman (David); nieces, Taylor and Terri, both Slidell, LA; aunts, Ruth "Cookie" Mitchell, Janice Brickell, Dr. Patricia J. Myers (Otha) and Pamela J. Nelson; uncles, Alfred Lundy (Dorothy), William H. "Mouse" Jones, Jr., Albert Mitchell (Sandra) and Gerald Mitchell (Pat); cousins, Harold Mason (Connie), Wayne Mason (Diane), Barbara Slone, Carolyn Banks; a host of other relatives and friends; her cats and birds she fed every day.
In accordance with Tracy's wishes, there will be no viewing or service. There will be a memorial service at her home at a later date. In memory of Ms. Mitchell, take a moment in your favorite place to relax and have a refreshing beverage of your choice.
