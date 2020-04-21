|
Tracy Lee Taliaferro, 57, of Prince George, VA, passed away on April 18, 2020. Born in Anderson, SC, he grew up in Prince George County from the age of 7. Tracy was the son of Barbara Cordell Taliaferro and the late Tommie Lee Taliaferro.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Mallory, his sister, Lynn Taliaferro Moore (Michael), his niece, Amanda Lyndsey Moore of Brooklyn, NY and his nephew, Kenneth Andrew Moore, Sacramento, CA. He is the grandson of the late Lindsey and Viola Cordell of Anderson, SC and the late Conway and Ola Taliaferro of Nashville, TN.
At the time of his passing, Tracy was currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer for Crater Community Hospice in Petersburg, VA.
Tracy was a Life Member, volunteer and legal advisor to the Prince George Emergency Crew and a member of the Critical Incident Stress Management team of the Old Dominion Emergency Medical Services Alliance. Tracy was a licensed as a certified respiratory therapy practitioner and practiced at Petersburg General Hospital (now Southside Regional Medical Center) from 1980 to 1996.
Tracy attended University of Richmond T.C. Williams School of Law and earned his Juris Doctorate in 1996. He also became a licensed private pilot while in law school. He was proud of his work as a guardian ad litem protecting the interests of elder adults at risk of physical, mental and financial abuse. He was also a long-time member of Monumental Baptist Church. More recently, Tracy was a member of the Tri-Cities Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA).
A drive-in funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in the parking lot of the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. While in the parking lot, please visit www.jtmorriss.com to watch a live stream of the service. The family will greet friends following the service. Friends will drive through the portico for a brief exchange of condolences with the family. Also, please consider visiting the funeral home website or calling into the funeral home to leave a Hug from Home signifying your attendance at the service.
A private interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) at the MCV Campus Virginia Commonwealth University and/or Crater Community Hospice, Petersburg, Virginia.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020