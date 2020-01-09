Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
TRAMAYNE WYATT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TRAMAYNE WYATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TRAMAYNE LAVARUS WYATT


1984 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TRAMAYNE LAVARUS WYATT Obituary
Mr. Tramayne Lavarus Wyatt, "Skeet," of Charles City, VA, departed the life unexpectedly Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020. Tramayne was born on March 17, 1984, to the late Raymond L. Wyatt and Anna L. Miles.
Tramayne received his education at Hopewell Public Schools. He was a natural-born country boy. He loved the outdoors especially his dirt bikes and four wheelers. He also loved tropical fish and Pitbull's.
Sketta as he was also known was full of life and had a smile that would brighten any room.
He was preceded in death by his grand mother Iva Miles; uncles, Darrell Wyatt and Kevin Wyatt.
Tramayne leaves to cherish his memories: a daughter, Adailya J. Wyatt and son, Jacoby K. Dorsey; grandparents, Raymond A. and Edith Wyatt; one sister, Nakia Miles; two brothers, Raymond L. Wyatt, Jr. and Kevin Snead (Kiwanna); three uncles, Randy Wyatt (Connie), Tyrone Miles and Lonnie Miles (Angel); four aunts, Tammy Miles, Myra Nelson (Paul), Pamela Wyatt, and Teresa Crew; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Burrell A. Smith, Jr., eulogist. The interment to follow at New Vine Baptist Church Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TRAMAYNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -