|
|
Mr. Tramayne Lavarus Wyatt, "Skeet," of Charles City, VA, departed the life unexpectedly Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020. Tramayne was born on March 17, 1984, to the late Raymond L. Wyatt and Anna L. Miles.
Tramayne received his education at Hopewell Public Schools. He was a natural-born country boy. He loved the outdoors especially his dirt bikes and four wheelers. He also loved tropical fish and Pitbull's.
Sketta as he was also known was full of life and had a smile that would brighten any room.
He was preceded in death by his grand mother Iva Miles; uncles, Darrell Wyatt and Kevin Wyatt.
Tramayne leaves to cherish his memories: a daughter, Adailya J. Wyatt and son, Jacoby K. Dorsey; grandparents, Raymond A. and Edith Wyatt; one sister, Nakia Miles; two brothers, Raymond L. Wyatt, Jr. and Kevin Snead (Kiwanna); three uncles, Randy Wyatt (Connie), Tyrone Miles and Lonnie Miles (Angel); four aunts, Tammy Miles, Myra Nelson (Paul), Pamela Wyatt, and Teresa Crew; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Burrell A. Smith, Jr., eulogist. The interment to follow at New Vine Baptist Church Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020