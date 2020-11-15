1/1
TRAMELLE J. YOUNG
1973 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. Tramelle Jerome Young was born the oldest of three children, on September 3, 1973 to Corinthia Harris and the late Vattele Jerome Young. Tramelle attended Richmond Public School and received his G.E.D. in Kansas.

Tramelle was well loved and well known. He was a happy go lucky person. He loved to eat good food and teaching others how to cook. Tramelle excelled as a motivational speaker for his teammates and youth. His dream was to own his own business.

Tramelle leaves to cherish his memory: two children that he loved very dearly, DeArous Rhone and DeAisha Rhone-Skipper (Teondaih); mother, Corinthia Harris; two sisters, Chantae Young and Sheen Simpson (Damion); and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
