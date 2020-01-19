|
"Not all twins walk side by side sometimes one has wings to fly".
Mr. Travonte Lee Williams of South Chesterfield (Ettrick) was called home on January 11, 2020. He was born on June 4, 2000 to Pamela Williams and Ardonis Wiggins.
He was preceded in death by his great grandfather, Willis "Blue" Tucker; grandmother, Edna Wiggins; great grandmother, Bertha May, and uncle, Earl Rooks
"Tra" was kind hearted and loving. He loved his family and he loved kids. He enjoyed spending time with his twin brother "Dra"; a bond that can never be broken. His smile could brighten a room and his sense of humor will never be forgotten.
He was a 2018 graduate of Matoaca High School and was eagerly anticipating attending school for truck driving and home repairs.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted parents, Pamela and Marco Mayo of Chesterfield, VA; five brothers, his twin and best friend, Dravonte Williams, Ardonis Barnes, Ardonis Wiggins, Jarelle Rhodes, and Brian Gilliam; five sisters, Destiny Shuford, Mar'Layjah Mayo, Markayla Scott, Candance Raigns, and Donaijah Wiggins; grandparents, Theresa Williams, Calvin Williams, Sr. and Charlotte Meredith; great grandmothers, Leola Tucker and Velma Williams; uncles, Calvin Williams (Michelle), Marcus Williams (Jameka), and Lonnie Oxendine; great- aunts, Barbara Tucker, Virginia Rooks, Cynthia Williams, Bessie-Ann Carpenter, and Brenda Williams; great-uncles, Gilbert Williams, Ace Williams, Walter Williams, and Andre Williams; goddaughter; Dezire Perry; three nieces, Armani Barnes, Taniyah Brown, and Ariyana Briggs; five nephews, Ardonis Barnes, Jr., Ardonis Wiggins III, Ca'Darius Carey, Cayden Raigns, and Urban Wiggins; a very special friend, Serenity Reese; devoted friends, Jeremiah Carter, Elijah Thomas, and Pedrell Perry.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Pastor. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday, January 20, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020