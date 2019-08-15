|
On Saturday, August 10, 2019, Mr. Trevelle Demonte Barner, affectionately known as "VelVel," received his wings. Trevelle was born August 29, 1996, in Petersburg, VA. He attended Petersburg High School, graduating with the Class of 2014.
Trevelle was loved by everyone, his smile would light up a room. He was an avid New England Patriots and San Antonio Spurs. He loved his family and friends especially Zone 6.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dondrill D. Peterson and a close friend, Keontae Emon Crenshaw.
Trevelle leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted and loving mother, Silva Gray; one brother, Danielle Barner, Jr.; step-father, Lamont Riggens; a son, Treyveion Barner and one step-son, Arreion Bates; loving grandmothers, Mary Peterson, Shirley Gray and Delores Young, all of Petersburg, VA; god-brother, Juan Lewis; mother of his son that he loved dearly, Albany Bates; aunts, Orette Peterson, Pamela Brooks, Natasha Freeman, Natelie Clanton, Christia Barner; Janean Parham, and Beverly O'Neil (Walter); uncles, Thurman Peterson (Gladys) and Malcom Peterson (Zena); niece, Monajah Johnson; cousins, Dennis Peterson (Teresa), Cesell Peterson, Reco O'Neal, Tyiesha Freeman, Deja Cole, Daquan Freeman, Janel Gray, Roxanne Lotton, and Franklin Ekeokwi, Jamyles Johnson, Denise Wesson, devoted-Ashley Wesson, devoted-Corey Wesson, Demond Thomas and Gregory Thomas; one devoted friend in his life as he grew-up, Danielle Barner, Sr.; devoted friends, the Zone 6 Family, Michael White, Lakel Green, Markeen Barratt, Detrell Bland, Preston McCray, Lendell Smith, Raliek Lewis, Rodney Grammer, JaQuan Brown, Garry Jones, Jr., Delvonte Jones, Dante Thomas, Chuckie Mitchell, and Boosie; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. Interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019