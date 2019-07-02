|
|
Troy Dean Dickerson, 46, of Blacksburg, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center after his second battle with Leukemia. Troy was born on June 28, 1973, in Frankfurt, Germany, to the late Phillip Roger and Josephine Bock Dickerson. Troy was also pre-deceased by his grandparents, Roscoe D. and Doris C. Dickerson and Fred W. and Nelle J. Bock. Troy was also pre-deceased by a very special and loving aunt, Rebecca "Becky" Dickerson Bellows. Troy was a 1990 graduate of Colonial Heights High School in Colonial Heights, Virginia. Troy was a VHSL all state soccer player while in high school and continued on after high school to mentor and coach the youth in soccer. Troy was also involved in the Gulf Coast clean up after The Deepwater Horizon oil spill also referred to as the BP oil spill/ leak disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in April of 2010. Then in the year of 2016 Troy battled with his first round of leukemia and was in remission until a couple of weeks ago.
Troy is survived by his loving brother and sister-in-law, Byron and Melissa Eanes Dickerson of Pilot, Virginia, and one loving niece, Amanda Dawn Dickerson of Pilot, Virginia. Troy is also survived by numerous special cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11:00 am in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor David Ansley officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm Tuesday evening at the McCoy Funeral Home 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 2 to July 3, 2019