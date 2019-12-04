|
|
Troy Glenn Maggard, 86, of Dinwiddie, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Mr. Maggard, a native of Wise, VA, was born July 31, 1933, and was the son of Clara Mullins Kegley and Joseph Odus Maggard. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma Clarke Maggard, and his parents.
Glenn spent 4 years in the U.S. Air Force and then joined the Virginia State Police, where he retired as a Sergeant after 34 years of faithful service. He was an active member of Kenwood United Methodist Church and the Arrington Bible Class. He loved serving on the church's Garden Committee and tending to its Memorial Garden. He supported the community through the Gerow Ruritan Club, where he was a proud member for 27 years. He served as President, was on the Board of Directors, and was honored as Ruritan of the Year. He was happiest working in his garden, making his famous pickles, solving crossword puzzles, helping others, and spending time with his family. Glenn was a loving husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, and friend. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Maggard Wooten (Jack) and Tonda Maggard Tan (William); 3 grandchildren, Margaret Wooten, Tonda Silva (Alan), and Haley Mekjian (John); and his sister, Jenny Townsend.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Kenwood United Methodist Church with Pastor Melody Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made in memory of Glenn Maggard to the Gerow Ruritan Club or the Kenwood United Methodist Church Memorial Garden. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019