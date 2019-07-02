Mr. Troy Lamont Phillips, "T Roy," 44, of 12183 Flowers Road, Stony Creek, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Thursday June 27, 2019, in Stony Creek, Virginia. He was born on June 8, 1975, to Mary Phillips and the late Alvin Wayne Pegram. He was a member of the Rocky Mt. Baptist Church, McKenney, Virginia. He was a 1993 graduate of the Sussex Central High School. After school, he joined the United States Army, serving honorably from 1993 to 1996. Troy was most recently employed with Walmart Supply Chain. He was an avid New England Patriots fan.

Troy leaves to cherish his memory, a loving mother, Mary Phillips (Roscoe Jones); a devoted companion, Shantel Edwards; six children, Shareef Phillips, Damari Hall, Shyheim Edwards, Shakobi Edwards, Troy Phillips, Jr. and Troinaysia Phillips; three sisters, Pam Phillips (devoted), Chantel Pegram, and Jasmine Willis; a brother, Antonio Prosise; his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Lewis, Sr.; seven nieces, two devoted, Amaiya and Jakaiya, Mariah, Esabelle, Amaria, Amarah and Kayla; two nephews, Roderick and Tyrell; eight aunts, one devoted that helped raise him as her own, Brenda Prosise, and a devoted great aunt, Carolyn Hall; ten uncles; nine great aunts, and three great uncles; godmother, Catherine Reed; and a godbrother, Tierre Reed; a host of cousins, to include devoted cousins, James Marvin Phillips, Travis Phillips, Gregory Prosise, and Kendrick Phillips; other relatives and friends, and extended family, including, devoted friends, Cory Tazewell and Tony Branch; and the mothers of his children, Bernadette Phillips, Sharon Hall, and Shawndese Thompson.

A funeral service for Mr. Troy L. Phillips will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 12 noon at the Rocky Mount Baptist Church, McKenney, with the pastor, Rev. Carlos Jordan, officiating, and Rev. Dr. DeJuan Branch, eulogizing. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Public viewing will be held on Mondaym July 1, 2019, from 12 noon to 8 p.m. at the McKenney Chapel.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd. McKenney. (804)-478-4411. Published in The Progress-Index on July 2, 2019