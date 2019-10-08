Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for TROY BRINKLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TROY LEE BRINKLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TROY LEE BRINKLEY Obituary
Troy Lee Brinkley, age 47, of Hopewell, Va., died on Friday September 27, 2019. He is preceded in death by Dorothy M. Vick (grandmother); Thomas Dick Cheely (grandfather); Mr. and Mrs. Thurman L. Brinkley (Jinny) grandparents; John Wayne King (stepfather); and Waverly Renee (granddaughter).

Survived by Dana C. King (mother); Thurman L. Brinkley Jr. (father); Maggie Brinkley (stepmother); James P. Brinkley (brother); Kayla, Ashley, Dustin, Jonathan, Katherine and Shayne (children); and five grandchildren.

Troy liked to go fishing and hunting, playing games with his son, Jonathan on the computer. He also like watching movies. He accomplished his GED years ago.

The family will have a private memorial at a later date.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TROY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.