|
|
Troy Lee Brinkley, age 47, of Hopewell, Va., died on Friday September 27, 2019. He is preceded in death by Dorothy M. Vick (grandmother); Thomas Dick Cheely (grandfather); Mr. and Mrs. Thurman L. Brinkley (Jinny) grandparents; John Wayne King (stepfather); and Waverly Renee (granddaughter).
Survived by Dana C. King (mother); Thurman L. Brinkley Jr. (father); Maggie Brinkley (stepmother); James P. Brinkley (brother); Kayla, Ashley, Dustin, Jonathan, Katherine and Shayne (children); and five grandchildren.
Troy liked to go fishing and hunting, playing games with his son, Jonathan on the computer. He also like watching movies. He accomplished his GED years ago.
The family will have a private memorial at a later date.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019