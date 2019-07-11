|
|
On Friday July 5, 2019, Mr. Tyquan Montraz Jones, affectionately known as ""Quan,"" was called to be with the ancestors. Tyquan was born on March 30, 1999, in Petersburg, Virginia.
Tyquan was greeted in transition by one of his grandmothers, Victoria P. ""Pat"" Walker; grandfathers, Russell Randolph and Reginald D. Hunley; great-aunt, Evelyn E. Hill and great-uncle, Jessie "Skeeter" Randolph.
Tyquan is survived by his mother, Angel Jones (Kory); father, Tyran Hunley; eight brothers, Tyran Hunley, Kuran Murray, Luke Hunley, Nasir Murray, Tyquis Hunley, Samir Murray, Jasiah Hunley, Yeshua Murray; three sisters, Anisa Murray, Maliyah Hunley and Tarahji Hunley; step-sisters, Ariyon Williams, Shadiah and Zahirah Quarles; grandmother, Gwendolyn Lauderdale; great-grandmother; Scarlette G. Hunley; step-grandparents, Robin and Roberta Hill; aunts, April Jones, Monica Watson (Veldas), Lawanda Hunley-Stringfield (Clarence) and April Randolph; step- aunts, Angie Allen (Richard), Kathy Hunter and Teyonda McQuinn; step-great-aunts, Lorraine Harris, Deloris Harris Tyree and Sylvia Carter; uncles, Apostle Michael A. Williams, Kristopher Hall (Marie), Reginald Harrison (Nicole), Wayne Caldwell, Timmy Randolph and Tommy Randolph; great-uncles, Russell Hill and Dan Hill; numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W.C. Lyons, pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 11 to July 12, 2019