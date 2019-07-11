Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
TYQUAN JONES
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Gillfield Baptist Church
209 Perry Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TYQUAN JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TYQUAN M. JONES


1999 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TYQUAN M. JONES Obituary
On Friday July 5, 2019, Mr. Tyquan Montraz Jones, affectionately known as ""Quan,"" was called to be with the ancestors. Tyquan was born on March 30, 1999, in Petersburg, Virginia.

Tyquan was greeted in transition by one of his grandmothers, Victoria P. ""Pat"" Walker; grandfathers, Russell Randolph and Reginald D. Hunley; great-aunt, Evelyn E. Hill and great-uncle, Jessie "Skeeter" Randolph.

Tyquan is survived by his mother, Angel Jones (Kory); father, Tyran Hunley; eight brothers, Tyran Hunley, Kuran Murray, Luke Hunley, Nasir Murray, Tyquis Hunley, Samir Murray, Jasiah Hunley, Yeshua Murray; three sisters, Anisa Murray, Maliyah Hunley and Tarahji Hunley; step-sisters, Ariyon Williams, Shadiah and Zahirah Quarles; grandmother, Gwendolyn Lauderdale; great-grandmother; Scarlette G. Hunley; step-grandparents, Robin and Roberta Hill; aunts, April Jones, Monica Watson (Veldas), Lawanda Hunley-Stringfield (Clarence) and April Randolph; step- aunts, Angie Allen (Richard), Kathy Hunter and Teyonda McQuinn; step-great-aunts, Lorraine Harris, Deloris Harris Tyree and Sylvia Carter; uncles, Apostle Michael A. Williams, Kristopher Hall (Marie), Reginald Harrison (Nicole), Wayne Caldwell, Timmy Randolph and Tommy Randolph; great-uncles, Russell Hill and Dan Hill; numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W.C. Lyons, pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now