Mr. Tyrell RayQuan Fields of 18523 Rollingside Drive, South Chesterfield, VA, departed this life on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born on January 13, 1995 in Petersburg, VA to Nicole Fields and Raymond C. Bradley III.
Tyrell was a graduate of Matoaca High School Class of 2013. He was co-owner of Faithful Friends Family Services in Petersburg, VA. Tyrell was a member of The Lord's Church in Ettrick, VA.
Tyrell enjoyed shopping, collecting cars, going to the park, music, and fishing. He also enjoyed going to the Casino and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Raymond C. Bradley, Jr.; grandmother, Veronica Fields; great grandparents, Robert Birdsong, Sr. and George and Pinkie Stith; cousins, Eboni Birdsong and Julius Bradley; aunt, Joan Goode; two devoted friends, Khalil J. Coleman and Roy A. Harris.
Tyrell leaves precious memories to his mother, Nicole Fields (Lorenzo Jones) and Raymond C. Bradley III; brothers, devoted Desmond Fields, Devon Johnson, Dakwon Jones, Aaron Clanton and Rashaun Bradley; sisters, devoted Shaquetta Fields (Larry), Najai Bradley, Kennedy Bradley and Brooke Moore (Alonzo) and Dajah Gray; grandparents, Elaine Gorns (Donald) and Brenda Bradley; grandfather, Tyrone Fields; great grandparents, Jean Birdsong and Lillie Mae Patterson; devoted god-mother, Karen Smith; aunts, Trisha Thompson (Ricardo), Rhonda G. Bradley, Dana Bradley, Kimberly Goode, Gina Hartfield and Cathy Birdsong; uncles, Jermaine Bradley (Shelly), Anthony "Tony" Goode and Emmette Sallis; devoted cousins, Ricardo Thompson, Jr., Tevin Thompson, Precious Thompson, James Fields, Lathius Bradley, Raheem Bradley, Shakita Goode, and Izjona Taylor; devoted nephews, Chayse Bonner and Austin Moore; devoted friends, Big Homie, Khalil Coleman, Jason Thorpe, Darryl Bradley, Clifton Robinson, Xavier Todd, Zequez Jones, Joshua Carter and Diamonti Spikes; special friends, Cherokee Browder and Triné McDaniel and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Brown Family Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
