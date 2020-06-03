Mr. Tyrone Jackson, Sr., 70, of 7532 Chef Mentur Highway, New Orleans LA, father of Rev. Dr. Tryone Jackson, Jr., departed this life peacefully Saturday evening, May 30, 2020, at the Universal Medical Center, New Orleans, LA.
Services will be announced by the J. M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg, VA. (804)863-4411
Services will be announced by the J. M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg, VA. (804)863-4411
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 3, 2020.