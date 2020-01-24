The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
TYRONE PARHAM
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Little Bethel Baptist Church
23503 Flatfoot Rd.
Stony Creek, VA
TYRONE PARHAM


1958 - 2020
TYRONE PARHAM Obituary
On Monday, January 20, 2020, our hearts were saddened by the sudden passing of our loved one, Tyrone Parham of 25010 Sawmill Road, Carson, VA. He passed away in Brunswick County. Tyrone was born May 19, 1958, in Dinwiddie, VA, to the late Wayman and Mae Parham.
Mr. Tyrone Parham was employed at Poole's Trucking Company as a truck driver. He attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools. He accepted Christ at an early age at Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA.
Mr. Tyrone Parham was preceded in death by his parents, Wayman and Mae Parham; two sisters, Gladys P. Jackson and his twin, Theresa "T" Robertson; his grandparents, Andrew and Ethel Lee Jones, Charlie and Eliza Parham; four uncles; four aunts; a mother-in-law, Gloria Sills and a father-in-law, Lonnie Sills.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Lemoine Parham; a step-son, Anthony Johnson; six sisters, Bobbie Jordan (Ernest, deceased) of Dinwiddie, VA, Cathleen Parham, Mary Parham, and Cassandra Parham, all of Mitchellville, MD; Deaconess Cynthia Potts (James) of Petersburg, VA, and Wanda Brown (Thomas) of Prince George, VA; one brother, George Parham (Joanne) of Chesterfield, VA; four brothers-in-law; Charles Jackson of Dinwiddie, VA, Malcolm Robertson, Jr. of Colonial Heights, Gregory Sills (Valerie) of Petersburg, VA, and Lonnie Sills of Petersburg, VA; five sisters-in-law; Sharon Jones (Andre) of Petersburg, VA, Bridgette Sills of Petersburg, VA, Evelyn Williams (Larry) of Petersburg, VA, Savannah Mason of Stony Creek, VA, Penne Parham (Alton) of Stony Creek, VA; five aunts, numerous nieces, nephews; two devoted: Marcus and Mark Williams; four devoted friends: William Streat, Aaron Gilliam, William Parham, and Leon Phillips; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services for Tyrone Parham will be held 11AM Monday, January 27, 2020, at Little Bethel Baptist Church, 23503 Flatfoot Rd., Stony Creek, VA 23882, Rev. Dr. David Banks, Sr., officiating.
Burial will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park. There will be no public viewing.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel – Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
