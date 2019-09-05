Home

TYRONE BONNER
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
TYRONE U. BONNER SR.


1953 - 2019
TYRONE U. BONNER SR. Obituary
Mr. Tyrone U. Bonner, Sr., 66, better known as "Goose", entered eternal peace on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born May 19, 1953, to the late Mary L. Tucker-Bonner and Arthur J. Bonner. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church of South Prince George, VA, and his favorite past times were spent going fishing and watching western shows. Tyrone was a maintenance manager for River Road Terrace Apartments and a construction worker for Mr. Lee Crowder.

He was preceded in death by four of his brothers, James E., Arthur L., John R. and Winfree Bonner, Sr.

Left to cherish his memories: three children, daughters, Cassandra Roberts (Darrick) of Petersburg, VA, and Tyrell Bonner of Hampton, VA, and son, Tyrone Bonner, Jr. (Nneka) of Petersburg, VA; five grandchildren, Kadeem Bonner (Latrice), Ty-ja Pollard, Tymaya Bonner, Tony Roberts, Jr., Taylor "Sugar" Mason; one great-grandchild, Tristan Randolph; as well as his godson, DaQuan Granderson; brother, Van R. Bonner, Sr. (Catherine) of Dinwiddie, VA; two devoted sisters, Delorise E. Scott and Ann Taylor, both of Richmond, VA; sister-in-law, Vestine Bonner of Dinwiddie, VA; two aunts, Rosa Gee and Carrie Bonner, both of Prince George, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, to include devoted, Gary and Mary Jones and Milton and Beverly Curley.

Memorial service will be held 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the deceased has requested that donations be made to the Dinwiddie Rescue Squad or the .

In lieu of flowers, the deceased has requested that donations be made to the Dinwiddie Rescue Squad or the .
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
