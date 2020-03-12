|
Mr. Tyrone Williams, affectionately called "Ty" by his family departed this life on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his residence in the Bunkerhill area of Petersburg, VA. He was born on July 23, 1963, in Charlotte, NC, to the late Leroy Price and Frances Livarda Williams.
He was a graduate of Petersburg High School, Class of 1982. After high school he was employed at Ryan's Steakhouse in the early 90's and later he was employed at Golden Corral in Colonial Heights for many years.
Tyrone was baptized at First Baptist Church and later joining the Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. Tyrone enjoyed cooking, sports, telling jokes but most of all spending time with his daughter and grandchildren. He loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Frances Williams; and his uncle, Vaughn Williams who played a major part in his life.
Tyrone leaves to mourn: a loving devoted daughter, Tynesha Prosise (Quinton Jones) of North Chesterfield; stepdaughter, Catina Prosise of Petersburg, VA; two devoted loving grandchildren, Marhyia and Cameron Massenburg, both of North Chesterfield, VA; a loving mother, Frances Livarda Williams of Petersburg, VA; step-mother, Loretta Price of Charlotte, NC; two sisters, devoted Lori Regina Williams of Petersburg, VA, and Lisa Hailey (Michael) of Charlotte, NC; and one brother, Reginal Price (Sherri) of Charlotte, NC; one devoted aunt, Debra Mayfield of Petersburg, VA; one devoted uncle, Micheal Williams (Clara) of Charlotte, NC; seven nieces, two devoted LaKendra Powell (D'Von) and Ashley Williams (Audie), both of Petersburg, VA; three great nieces, LaShae Powell, Taraji Williams and Aubrie White, all of Petersburg, VA; one great nephew, D'Von Powell, Jr. of Petersburg, VA; one great-great niece, Dior Nicole of Petersburg, VA; cousins, Micheal Williams Jr., Chad Williams and Dante Williams; devoted friends, Gerald Prosise, Avon Haskins, Paul Maclin, Serena Miles, Kenneth "Birdman" Coles, James Hardy, Lawrence Taylor, Timothy Brennan, Kirk Pegram, Tony, Ms. Kitty (god-mother), the Johnson Family, Jefferson and Ribbons families, all of Petersburg, VA; a host of cousins and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., Pastor. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
