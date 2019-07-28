Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
VACLAV SULC


1925 - 2019
VACLAV SULC Obituary
Vaclav Sulc, 94, of Prince George, VA, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Born in Prince George, VA, he was the son of the late Vaclav Sulc and Lydia Ondra Sulc; and was also preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.

Mr. Sulc was a United States Marine Corps veteran, having served during WWII. He was a member of West End Presbyterian Church and was retired from Hercules after 35 years of service.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mamie Creel Sulc; children, Bruce A. Sulc Sr. (Vickie), James K. Sulc Sr. (Lynn), Timothy Sulc and Tonya Edwards (Terry); a brother, Paul E. Sulc Sr. (Joy); ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Merchant's Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West End Presbyterian Church in memory of Vaclav Sulc. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 28 to July 29, 2019
