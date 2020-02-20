|
Valeria Pricilla Wheat of Hopewell, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was a native of Hopewell, Virginia, daughter of the late Deacon Herbert Lawrence Wheat, Sr., and Anna Lee Harris Wheat.
She was a 1967 graduate of Hopewell High School, and continued her education and graduated from the Medical College of Virginia's School of Radiology. She was a retired X-ray technician of 42-years at John Randolph Medical Center. Valeria was an active member of First Baptist Church, City Point, where she headed the Kingdom Living Ministry and was a member of the Trustee Board & the Made To Be Worshippers Ministry.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Antoine and Debbie Wheat.
She is survived by her mother, Anna Lee Harris Wheat of Hopewell; sister, Reverend Dr. Dorothy Wheat Crockett of Hopewell; brother, Herbert Lawrence Wheat, Jr of Hopewell; sister-in-law, Arnette Wheat of Dinwiddie, VA; two nieces, LeAnn Crockett Johnson (Derek), Dr. Shannan Wheat George (Sentell), six nephews, William L. Crockett, Jr (Deandra), Cordell Wheat (Michelle), Kevin Jamison, Herbert "Trey" L Wheat, III, Marshall Crockett (Latoya) and Malik Wheat; six great nieces; four great nephews; three great nieces; one great nephew; and godson, Salim Worthan.
She is also survived by a devoted aunt, Gloria Harris Boone (Jesse); devoted uncles, Virgil Harris (Valerie) and Richard Harris; and also a host of cousins and friends, devoted friends Mildred Brown, Mabel Crockett, and Toni George.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church-City Point in Hopewell, Virginia, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The family requests that casual attire be worn to the service. The family also requests that there be no visitation to the residence all day Saturday so that they may have time to grieve privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church City Point in care of the "Made To Be Worshippers Ministry".
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA 23860. www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020