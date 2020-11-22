1/1
VALERIE R. W. JOHNSON
Ms. Valerie Renee Walker Johnson, affectionately known as "Vally" was called home to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her niece, Belinda Dunston Residence. She was born August 10, 1966 to the late Lankey and Vernice Walker. She was anchored in the Lord and was loved by family and friends.



Valerie accepted Christ at a very early age and became a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. Valerie received her education in the Dinwiddie County Public School System and was a 1985 graduate of Dinwiddie High School. She was a faithful "Senior Dip Machine Operator Employee, at Church & Dwight, Colonial Heights, VA for 28 years.



Valerie was a loving, warm, and kind person who loved and enjoyed spending time with her family. Her beautiful smile warmed the hearts of many. Valerie's hobbies consisted of fishing, dancing and family gatherings. Valerie will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends. "Rest in His Loving Arms until we see you again"!



Valerie was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanette Walker Hall, niece, Angela Marie Walker, nephew, Lateef Walker and numerous close relatives.



She leaves to cherish her wonderful memories: her loving and devoted son, Trevor D. Walker. Seven siblings: Lankey Walker, Jr. (Dorothy), Roland Walker (Phyllis), Wayne Walker (Patty), Dennis Walker (Shasta), Anthony Walker, Wendell Walker, and Maurice Walker. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles; Annie M. Williams, Gladys Jordan, Bessie Pegram, Meredith Jiggetts, William Walker (Ann), Virgie Bonner, Booker T. Edwards (Ida) Mary White, Elsie Johnson, Richard Edwards. In addition: 21 nieces and nephews; Natasha Parker (Chase), Lankey Walker III, Roland Walker, Jr., Wendell Walker, Jr., Courtney Walker, Jasmine Tyler, Brittany Jones, Travis Walker, Denzel Walker, Kirk Walker, Angienette Walker, Mya Walker, Iyana Walker, Paula Walker, Tony Garris, and Devonna Walker; three devoted nieces and nephews: Belinda Dunston (Paul), Brandon Hall (Ebony), and Barry Jordan, Jr.; one devoted cousin, Wilma Walker and a host of loving cousins. Valerie had several friends and acquaintances that she adored!



A Graveside service for "Valerie" will be held at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor, Rev. Dr. Kevin M. Northam, officiating. Public viewing will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel from 12 -8 pm.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St.,Petersburg, VA. 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.


Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home
NOV
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Olive Branch Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 21, 2020
Johnson Family
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Praying for the family.
Delores J Bland
November 21, 2020
Meredith, Virgie and The entire Walker Family, my sincere condolences in the passing of your loved one. Earth has no sorrow that heaven can not heal. Trust and believe that God will take care of you. Keeping you in prayer.
Delores Johnson Bland
November 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Magaline Jordan
November 20, 2020
Prayer for comfort to the Walker family. Dennis I'm so sorry for the loss of your sister. Valerie was a very nice lady and she will be greatly missed
Jackie Cookie Tyler
Family
