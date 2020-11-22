Ms. Valerie Renee Walker Johnson, affectionately known as "Vally" was called home to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her niece, Belinda Dunston Residence. She was born August 10, 1966 to the late Lankey and Vernice Walker. She was anchored in the Lord and was loved by family and friends.
Valerie accepted Christ at a very early age and became a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. Valerie received her education in the Dinwiddie County Public School System and was a 1985 graduate of Dinwiddie High School. She was a faithful "Senior Dip Machine Operator Employee, at Church & Dwight, Colonial Heights, VA for 28 years.
Valerie was a loving, warm, and kind person who loved and enjoyed spending time with her family. Her beautiful smile warmed the hearts of many. Valerie's hobbies consisted of fishing, dancing and family gatherings. Valerie will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends. "Rest in His Loving Arms until we see you again"!
Valerie was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanette Walker Hall, niece, Angela Marie Walker, nephew, Lateef Walker and numerous close relatives.
She leaves to cherish her wonderful memories: her loving and devoted son, Trevor D. Walker. Seven siblings: Lankey Walker, Jr. (Dorothy), Roland Walker (Phyllis), Wayne Walker (Patty), Dennis Walker (Shasta), Anthony Walker, Wendell Walker, and Maurice Walker. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles; Annie M. Williams, Gladys Jordan, Bessie Pegram, Meredith Jiggetts, William Walker (Ann), Virgie Bonner, Booker T. Edwards (Ida) Mary White, Elsie Johnson, Richard Edwards. In addition: 21 nieces and nephews; Natasha Parker (Chase), Lankey Walker III, Roland Walker, Jr., Wendell Walker, Jr., Courtney Walker, Jasmine Tyler, Brittany Jones, Travis Walker, Denzel Walker, Kirk Walker, Angienette Walker, Mya Walker, Iyana Walker, Paula Walker, Tony Garris, and Devonna Walker; three devoted nieces and nephews: Belinda Dunston (Paul), Brandon Hall (Ebony), and Barry Jordan, Jr.; one devoted cousin, Wilma Walker and a host of loving cousins. Valerie had several friends and acquaintances that she adored!
A Graveside service for "Valerie" will be held at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor, Rev. Dr. Kevin M. Northam, officiating. Public viewing will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel from 12 -8 pm.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St.,Petersburg, VA. 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.