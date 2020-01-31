The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
VALERIE SKELTON
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA
VALERIE SKELTON


1951 - 2020
VALERIE SKELTON Obituary
Mrs. Valerie Skelton of Petersburg, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 26th, 2020, at the Riverview on the Appomattox.

She was born on August 19th, 1951, to Catherine Davis, and grew up in the community of Pocahontas Island.

She enjoyed spending time with loved ones, cooking and listening to music, especially oldies and hip hop. Her life was dedicated to caring for her family and she exhibited great strength and perseverance even through challenging times.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Skelton; friend, Brenda Smith; and pet cat Sheba.

She leaves to cherish her memory: mother, Catherine Davis; daughter, Brandi Holmes; brother, Donnie Davis, his wife Dee Dee; brother, Anthony Davis, Sr. his wife Karen; nephew, Marcus Davis, his wife Rhea, their children Benjamin, Joshua, Emory, Madison; niece, Dawn Davis, her son Jacob; nephew, Anthony Davis, Jr.; the Skelton family; the Holmes family; and close friends including Cynthia Sykes, Chandel Crawford, Charlotte Smith and Van Anderson.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home chapel, with Elder Joseph Greene, officiating. Burial will be private.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore. (804)-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
