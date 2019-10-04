Home

VALERIE HEATH
VALERIE YVONNE TUCKER HEATH

VALERIE YVONNE TUCKER HEATH Obituary
"God Will Make Things Alright"

Mrs. Valerie Yvonne Tucker Heath of Petersburg, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2019 at her home in Prince George Virginia.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Norris K. Heath; three children, Ti'Juana A. Tucker-Gholson (Lawrence), Norris E. Heath (Leslie), and Kenneth A. Heath; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Moses and Mary Tucker; two brothers, Ricky A. Tucker (Shondrell) and Everrett E. Tucker (Joyce). Valerie was a loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and she was loved by all of her nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Valerie's motto was: "In all that you DO and all that you SAY, remember to LOOK... AT... GOD"!

Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Second Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 12:00 Noon, the day of the service and will also receive friends and letters of sympathy at 1219 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA 23804. The family may also be contacted by calling (804) 861-9361.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
