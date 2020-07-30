God's purpose and His Divine Will has once again been manifested in our family and in our lives as he has seen fit to peacefully proclaim the spirit of our beloved son, father, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, and dear friend, Mr. Van Omar Winfield from life to eternal life, on July 22, 2020, in Lawrenceville, GA. He departed this life at his residence having battled an extended illness. Omar was surrounded by his mother and grandmother.
Omar was a special gift from God born on December 30, 1981 in Petersburg, VA, to Wanda Pitts and Van Johnson. He was the eldest of six boys.
In addition to his parents, Omar was greeted at Heaven's Gates by his grandfather, Robert Winfield; his great-grandmother, Alberta L. Wynn; his great-aunt, Martha C. Jones; aunt, Margaret Winfield; and first cousin, Javon Butts.
Omar loved the Lord and committed his life to Christ at a young age. He was a member of The Sanctuary Inc., Smyrna, GA, where he was a minister under the leadership of his beloved Apostle Thaddeus Canada.
Omar received his education in the Montgomery County Public Schools, graduating from Gaithersburg High School in 2001. He attended some college at the University of D.C. Omar was the owner of One Stop Technology and employed as a network engineer with I-Wire Solutions until his health declined. He was a well- known promoter throughout the city of Atlanta. Some of his hobbies were traveling; reading; enjoying his life, and spending time with his family and friends.
Omar's life, love, and legacy will be cherished forever by his loving mother; his three children, Jalen Winfield, Kyla Winfield, and Kyra Winfield of Texas; five brothers, Cory Winfield of Maryland, Brandon Winfield (Cassie) of North Carolina, Deshaun Winfield (Kayla), Jonathan Watson, both of Virginia, and Joshua Watson of Missouri.
He is also survived by his grandmother, Lois Winfield and grandfather, Herbert Edwards; two aunts, Robernette Goodwyn of Virginia and Tabatha Roberson (William) of Maryland; five uncles, Cecil Winfield (Pamela), Rodney Winfield (Sonya), William Winfield (Juliet) all of Virginia, Gregory Winfield (Katina) of Canada, and Robert Winfield Jr. (Deborah) of Tennessee; five nephews, one niece, a host of cousins and devoted friends, amongst them, Demmoy Brown, Natasha Wallace, Vontisha Reed, Devon White and Jermaine Green.
Throughout his battle with cancer, he never lost his faith and trust in the Lord and often spoke of God's goodness in his life. Though he is now absent from his tired and weak physical body, his soul is now present with the Lord. Thanks to God for blessing our lives 38 years with Omar.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Damion T. Batts, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Dodson Family Cemetery, Dinwiddie, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.