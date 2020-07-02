1/1
VANCE J. HARRIS SR.
1950 - 2020
Mr. Vance J. Harris, Sr., 70, of Chesterfield, VA, transitioned from this earth on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Chippenham Medical Center. He was born on June 15, 1950 and was oldest child of Charles L. Harris and the late Ruby Webster Harris.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Webster Harris and his grandparents, Horace D. Sr., and Sarah V. Bradley Webster and Johnnie G. and Gussie Yates Harris.

He was joined in matrimony to Mary M. Turner on April 26, 1976. From this union, four children were born. He was baptized at an early age and he later joined First Baptist Church Centralia in Chesterfield, VA. He attended Union Branch Elementary School in Chesterfield, VA and Carver High School in Chester, VA.

Vance loved fishing, working on cars, cooking, playing the guitar, and watching family feud, boxing, basketball, and football. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and uncle. Vance was a jokester and loved telling stories. He enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with his family, especially around the holidays.

Vance leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted wife, Mary T. Harris; four loving children, Kim Harris (Joel), Vance J. Harris, Jr. (Renita), Reginald Harris, and Katelane Dillard (Anthony) all of Chesterfield, VA; eight grandchildren whom he adored, Jaden Jones, Nia Dillard, Devon Harris, Dionte Harris, Isaiah Dillard, Jayceon Harris, Nova and Nylah Dillard; two sisters, Gail Goode of Chesterfield, VA and Altoria Harris of Petersburg, VA; four brothers, Andre Harris Sr. of Petersburg, VA, Derwin Harris (Susan) of Fairfax, VA, Mel Harris of Chesterfield, VA; sisters-in-law, Isabel Jefferson, Christine Turner, Carolyn Turner, and Pearl Crawley; brothers-in-law, Vincent Turner (Tracey), and Jamel Turner; aunt and uncle, Novella Jones (Elder James). He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives; special friends, Louvenia Shaw, Ernest Holmes, Keith and Juanita Campbell, Peggy Miles, Bill and Eileen Jenkins, and Deacon James and Judith Holland.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at the Harris Family Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
Vance you fought a good fight. Now you are resting in the arms of the Almighty God. Blessings to your wife Mary and your family. Prayers from Eddie and Anna Lane.
Eddie Lane
Friend
July 1, 2020
I am praying for the family
Min Tammy Jones
July 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Keeping family in prayer.
Barbara Brant
Family
June 30, 2020
Condolences to the Harris family. Praying that God will provide comfort to the family as you morn the loss of your loved one.
Toni Pettway
Friend
June 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Margaret Rollins and Family
June 29, 2020
My heart was saddest to hear of the passing of your loved one. Praying that God will comforted and strengthened you as you morn the loss of one that so special to you. LOVE and GOD BLESS.
Dale E. Turner
Family
June 29, 2020
Kim
My sincerest condolences to you and your family. I am praying for you and your family to be comforted and strengthened by the love that surrounds you from God, family and friends.
Priscilla Scanlon
June 29, 2020
Patricia Tazewell & Family
Classmate
June 29, 2020
Brenda Harris
Family
June 29, 2020
George Harris
Family
June 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Doris Ward
June 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Brenda Lee
Friend
June 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Peggy Moon
Friend
June 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
William & Franceen Robinson
Friend
