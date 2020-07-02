Mr. Vance J. Harris, Sr., 70, of Chesterfield, VA, transitioned from this earth on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Chippenham Medical Center. He was born on June 15, 1950 and was oldest child of Charles L. Harris and the late Ruby Webster Harris.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Webster Harris and his grandparents, Horace D. Sr., and Sarah V. Bradley Webster and Johnnie G. and Gussie Yates Harris.
He was joined in matrimony to Mary M. Turner on April 26, 1976. From this union, four children were born. He was baptized at an early age and he later joined First Baptist Church Centralia in Chesterfield, VA. He attended Union Branch Elementary School in Chesterfield, VA and Carver High School in Chester, VA.
Vance loved fishing, working on cars, cooking, playing the guitar, and watching family feud, boxing, basketball, and football. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and uncle. Vance was a jokester and loved telling stories. He enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with his family, especially around the holidays.
Vance leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted wife, Mary T. Harris; four loving children, Kim Harris (Joel), Vance J. Harris, Jr. (Renita), Reginald Harris, and Katelane Dillard (Anthony) all of Chesterfield, VA; eight grandchildren whom he adored, Jaden Jones, Nia Dillard, Devon Harris, Dionte Harris, Isaiah Dillard, Jayceon Harris, Nova and Nylah Dillard; two sisters, Gail Goode of Chesterfield, VA and Altoria Harris of Petersburg, VA; four brothers, Andre Harris Sr. of Petersburg, VA, Derwin Harris (Susan) of Fairfax, VA, Mel Harris of Chesterfield, VA; sisters-in-law, Isabel Jefferson, Christine Turner, Carolyn Turner, and Pearl Crawley; brothers-in-law, Vincent Turner (Tracey), and Jamel Turner; aunt and uncle, Novella Jones (Elder James). He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives; special friends, Louvenia Shaw, Ernest Holmes, Keith and Juanita Campbell, Peggy Miles, Bill and Eileen Jenkins, and Deacon James and Judith Holland.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at the Harris Family Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.