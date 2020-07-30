Vanessa Christine Clawson Justice went to be with the Lord July 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She is proceeded in death by her brother Frank Harold Clawson, and is survived by her parents Charles "Chuck" Paul Clawson and Albertina "Tina" Christine Clawson, husband Charles Philip "Phil" Justice, sons Micah and his wife Hannah, and Joshua and his wife Kristina. She also is survived by stepsons Charles Jr. and John, along with John's wife Peggy. Vanessa is survived by five grandchildren Hannah, Olivia, Tekoah, Abigail, and Johnathan who were her pride and joy in her final years of life. Born May 20, 1954 in Watseka, Illinois, Vanessa grew up traveling the world as a military kid. She had a lifelong love of learning, which she passed on to her children and later her grandchildren. She graduated with a Bachelor degree from National-Louis University, a Master of Education from Virginia State University. She was also an Alumna of the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership. She worked as a public-school teacher in Moscow, Kansas, Petersburg, VA and Prince George, VA. Later she was an education specialist at the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, as well as a Tutor at Wyzant. She served on the Hopewell City Council and as Vice Mayor, and Mayor of Hopewell. She said her favorite accomplishment as mayor was overseeing the planning of the new Hopewell library.



Vanessa's greatest passion in life was serving the Lord, and she ultimately led her entire family to Christ, including her parents, who started a Bible study where she met her husband Phil. Vanessa was a founding member of the Covenant Bible Fellowship church in Petersburg, where she served faithfully as a trustee and elder until her death. A brief memorial for family will be held at 2pm at First Congregational Christian Church 306 Memorial Ave Hopewell, VA 23860 and the family will receive friends for a celebration of life immediately following in the banquet hall Saturday, Aug. 1 through 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Vanessa's memory to The Gideons International.

