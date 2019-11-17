|
Vanessa Deleitha Foster, 56, daughter of Benjamin Forman Jr. and Myra Lucille Forman was born November 4, 1963 in Mannington, New Jersey. She was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019.
Raised in Salem, New Jersey, Vanessa matriculated through Salem County Public Schools and received her high school diploma in 1981. She attended Atlantic Christian College for a year before marrying.
Vanessa was married to Dur'Shay Foster at Ephesus Pentecostal Holiness Church on June 5, 1982. They expanded their family with four daughters, raising them up in the admonition and fear of the Lord, teaching them to sing.
Vanessa held several jobs after moving to Virginia. After working for Chesterfield County Public Schools, she decided to open her own business, Foster's Christian Daycare. She eventually decided to dedicate her time to being a stay-at-home mother and wife.
Vanessa loved the Lord and loved to sing and pray. She recently volunteered her time teaching Bible Study at a local nursing home where she would often times chaperone the residents on day trips.
Everyone who knew Vanessa, knew she loved her girls, sometimes calling them "ladybugs". She especially loved and often talked about her grandkids. Vanessa touched so many lives. She was caring, genuine and always willing to volunteer to help whenever needed. She will truly be missed.
Vanessa was preceded in death by her father and mother, Benjamin Jr. and Myra Lucille Forman; her brother, Clinton Forman and grandson, Montel Derray Pugh, Jr.
Vanessa leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 38 years, Bishop Dur'Shay Foster; four daughters, Tiffanie Lee (Rickey), Natalie Pugh, Sharelle Foster and Whitney Foster; eight grandchildren, Jourdyn Roberts, Essence Pugh, Kyra, Lamiracle, Rickey III, Aaron, Gabriel and Kalanie Lee; one brother, Benjamin Forman III (Sharon); three sisters, Theresa Ruffin, Joyce Lewis and Debbie Santos (Victor); a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Homegoing Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Joy Fellowship Worship Center, 1001 Perrymont Rd., Hopewell, VA, 23860, Pastor, Charles Bennett. Interment to follow Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd., Suffolk, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019