Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monumental Baptist Church 2925 S. Crater Rd Petersburg , VA Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Zion Church 2309 Northumberland Hwy. Lottsburg , VA

1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Vanessa Dale Conley Bell was born the fourth child of Garfield and Berdal Conley on June 21, 1955, in Northumberland County, Virginia. Vanessa resided in Lottsburg, Virginia, all of her early life, joined Zion Baptist Church and was baptized at a very tender age where the values and morals of the church were instilled in her and followed her throughout her entire life. Vanessa was active in the church, where she was the Superintendent and Teacher of Sunday School as well as the Superintendent and Teacher of Vacation Bible School. This is the time where Vanessa gained her initial love for educating young children and helping people in immense need.

Vanessa acquired her education with the Northumberland County Public School system, where she graduated at the top of her class upon graduation. After high school, Vanessa attended Virginia State University in Petersburg, VA and graduated Cum Laude and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society in 1978 with a Bachelors of Science degree in Human Ecology and gained certification in Early Childhood Development. Vanessa began her career in education in Dinwiddie County, Virginia teaching Home Economics at the High School level. Shortly after, she began her long tenure with Prince George County Public Schools in Special Education at the Early Childhood Education level. Vanessa thoroughly enjoyed teaching special needs children and helping them succeed. Vanessa was active in the American Business Women's Association, (ABWA), Future Homemakers of America (FHA), National Education Association (NEA), Virginia Education Association (VEA) and Virginia State University Alumni Association.

Vanessa was married and went on to have three children: Kimberly, Kristina, Kourtney, a nephew, Tawan, whom she raised like her own son, as well her nieces, Charisse, and Crystal who were like her daughters. She was the mother of dozens of other children, in the form of her students who showed their love for her because of her compassion, loving nature, encouragement, inspiration, and affection she showed them. She implored an empathic nature with every person that crossed her path.

Vanessa committed herself to education and taught in Prince George County for 29 years. She exuded excellence and dexterity in the classroom and outside the classroom when working with her students daily. Teaching in special education, patience is the key component for an excellent teacher and she was said to have the patience of ""Job"" when working with the children. Vanessa poured her heart into every single school day and it showed in the results she produced with her students every year. She was known as the ""miracle worker"" to anyone who encountered the level of success produced in her classroom. Her excellence was acknowledged by a parent in 2001 when she was nominated and named Teacher of the Week with WTVR Channel 6 news. She prided herself on teaching the awareness of special needs individuals and showing people that even though her students needed extra help: ""They CAN DO.""

Not only was Vanessa an excellent educator, but she was also an extraordinary figure in the community. Vanessa made sure to give everything she could to a person in need and she made sure her daughters knew the importance of giving back whenever possible. She made countless donations to numerous organizations and invited families in her home for meals and to make sure they had clothes on their backs and supplies. Vanessa regularly donated to CARES, Inc, Goodwill Industries, Disabled Veterans Wounded Warrior Project and Purple Heart Donations.

Vanessa was a woman who loved LIFE. She was a bundle of positive energy and inspiration to people that surrounded her. She was witty, adventurous, social, family-oriented, fashion-forward and spontaneous. Vanessa could stitch up any imperfection in a garment and tweak any recipe to a better taste. Vanessa loved to plan family events, style her friends and give out glamorous gifts. Vanessa lived to travel to New York and shop with her cousin Clarice every summer. Vanessa was an extraordinary cook, however, she sugar-coated nothing and would do whatever it took to make sure everyone around her lived up to their potential.

More recently, Vanessa's grandchildren were her joy and she enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family and making sure her grandchildren traveled and enjoyed their time at ""Gigi's house."" Gigi's house was not just a place to go, it was a way of life.

On Thursday, May 9, 2019, an angel was dispatched to the bedside of Vanessa Conley Bell, and she was called to take her flight from the earth below to dwell eternally with our Heavenly Father. An angel whispered, ""Come Home and Rest.""

Vanessa leaves to cherish her memory three children: Kimberly (Sherman), Kristina, and Kourtney; three grandchildren: Shane, Mathias, Seth; three sisters: Peggy, Rita, Dawn (Jamie); two brothers: Stafford, Mark (Cheryl); one aunt: Rose (Albert); one uncle: Raymond; three nieces: Charisse (Johnny), Crystal (Kenny), and Martina; five nephews: Tawan, Stafford Jr. (LaTisha), Shawn, Mark Jr., and Christian; three great-nieces: Johnaya, Kendal, and Kelli; four great-nephews: Khyhe', Shawn Michael, Stafford III, and Kash; a host of relatives including her soul sister Clarice, and many friends including the ""Touch of Class Red and Pink Hat Society"" of Petersburg, Va.

The family for Mrs. Vanessa Conley Bell will receive friends on Friday evening, May 17th, 2019, at the Monumental Baptist Church, 2925 S. Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA, from 6 to 8 p.m. A homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Zion Church, 2309 Northumberland Hwy., Lottsburg, VA. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

