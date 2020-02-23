|
Vanessa Elaine Cross affectionately known as "Nessy" received her wings on February 19, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
She was a native of Dinwiddie County. Vanessa was preceded in death by her father James A. Jefferson, Sr. and her brother James A. Jefferson, Jr.
Vanessa was a loving wife, mother, and sister. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and family outings with a family softball game. She will always be remembered and loved by her mother Ruth M. Jefferson; her husband Nathan N. Cross; as well as her sister Deacon Joyce J. Noel (Deacon George).
She also leaves to cherish her memories her daughter Tonya Smith (Thomas); son Eric D. Edmunds; daughter Monica N. Raines; son LaRoyce M. Cross; 16 grandchildren Samone, Marquet, TaKierra, Zakieya, Preston, Adrianna, Kentia, Qu'Mari, Markell, Taylar, Dylan, Trindy, Trinae, Rai'Shawn, Zyonna, and Nyla; 10 great-grandchildren Ja'Nyia, Ta'Kiya, Jourdyn, Te'Jon, Eric II, Kai'Ron, Nova, Dzaire, Naison, Ja'Mier; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank SRMC, JRMC, Encompass, US Renal, Dr. Naveed, Dr. Mughal, Dr. Farooq, and Riverview Rehab Dr. Alluvadi. Funeral services for Mrs. Cross will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020