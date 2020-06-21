Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share VANODRICT's life story with friends and family

Share VANODRICT's life story with friends and family



Naomi Loretta Mitchell born May 20, 1939, the daughter of the late William Luther and Mattie George Mitchell, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at King's Grant House Senior Living in Virginia Beach. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, John, George Robert, and Powell D. Mitchell; and six sisters, Elsie Rice, Ruby Cook, Mary Gotwald, Gladys Robertson Norton, Marjorie Mitchell, and Ruth Mitchell. She is survived by her sister, Dolly M. Porter and many nieces and nephews. Naomi had been a resident at King's Grant for the past five years. She was a member of Scott Memorial United Methodist church and a retired nurse from Norfolk Southern Railroad and USSA. Naomi spent many of her retirement years as a volunteer in the Virginia Beach community and before her declining health was recognized as Virginia Beach's Volunteer of the Year. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park with Rev. John Price officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Scott Memorial United Methodist Church, 409 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store