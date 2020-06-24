Mrs. Vanodrict L. Logue (née Cooper) affectionately known as "Van", was born to Lossie May Manuel, on January 11, 1934 in Jacksonville, FL. She departed this life at the age of 86, on June 18, 2020 in Chesterfield, VA. Van graduated from high school in Jacksonville and gave birth to her firstborn son, Michael L. Jackson, in 1952.
She left Jacksonville for Philadelphia in 1953 to attend beauty school and build a better life for her son. She married gave birth to her second child, Adrian B. Jackson in 1958. After many years of success in the beauty business, Van hung up her curling irons for a career in the Philadelphia Police Department, from which she retired in 1990. Van married her sweetheart of many years, Oscar Logue, in 1970 and they remained married until his passing in 1992.
Although they lived in public housing, Van took great care of her children. She owned four homes that she later flipped and sold. She always told her children "It doesn't matter where you come from, all you have to do is dream." With those inspiring words, Van turned both of her sons into entrepreneurs.
Van is survived by her two sons; her daughter-in-law Evelyn Jackson; grandchildren, Deidra Jackson and Adrian Jackson II; a great-grandson, Micah Jackson; many cousins in Baltimore, MD, Jacksonville, FL, and Brunswick, GA, and her grandpup, Charlie Jackson. Thank you for everything Van, rest in peace and power.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.