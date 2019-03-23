|
Our hearts were saddened on March 17, 2019, when Vat'Quan was called home to be with the Lord. Vat'Quan K. Neal, 19, of 1501 West Lane, Petersburg, VA, was born July 24, 1999.
Vat'Quan accepted Christ on May 30, 2011, at New Beginning Ministries of Our Lord Jesus Christ of Apostolic Faith, Inc. He attended Petersburg Public Schools. Vat'Quan had a joyful spirit, he was full of fun, smiles and life. He had a passion for people.
Vat'Quan enjoyed football, drawing, clowning, and creating rap music. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and he was loved by his family and friends.
Vat'Quan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Willie Mae Williams; grandfather, Charles A. Williams; great grandmother, Dorothy L. Fields; great grandfather, Freddie L. Gholson; aunt, Dorothy Lyons; and an uncle Lloyd P. Fields.
Vat'Quan leaves to cherish his wonderful memories to his loving mother, Latres Neal (Kadeem); father, Vattell Fields; beautiful sister, Zykiria A. Neal; grandmothers, Deanna Neal and Beverly Fields; grandfathers, Clifford Neal and Johnny Johnson; devoted great grandmother, Liza Gholson; aunts, Deloris Shippy, Sarah Epps, Helen Jones, Carrie Norwood, Bernice Thomas, Rhonda Hargraves (Joseph), Monique Thomas (Danny), Phynise Williams, Brenda Spencer (Mike), Margaret Fields, Charlene Fields, Sharon Smith and Pamela Fields; uncles, Elder Charles Williams (Grace), Clarence Williams (Sharon), William Jones, William Gholson, Sandy Golson, Christopher Fields (devoted), Cliffton Neal, Joshua Neal and Shawn Gholson; godmother, Krystal King; godfather, Anthony "Hank" Butcher; a host of cousins and friends too numerous to name them all one devoted, Marcus Hayes; Kayla; and extended families the Walker, Dean and the 5th Ward.
Vat'Quan will truly be missed!
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, Pastor, and Charles Williams, eulogist. The interment will be held at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019