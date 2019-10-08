|
Ms. Vaughn (Shavone) N. Tate of Disputanta, VA, departed this life suddenly on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Vaughn was born in Petersburg on February 6, 1979, to the late Calvin Tate and Faye Terry.
She received her education in Prince George and Chesterfield County Public Schools and a graduating member of the Thomas Dale High School Class of 1997.
Vaughn accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and was baptized at Union Branch Baptist Church, Prince George, VA at an early age. There she served as a member of the Junior Usher Board, Youth Choir and attended Sunday School. In 2016, Vaughn rededicated her life to Christ and became a full-time regular member of Union Branch.
She was employed by Consolidated Container Company in Baltimore, MD, as a Blow Mold Operator and later employed at Berry Plastics in Baltimore, MD, and Atlanta, GA. Her hobbies were gaming, watching great movies, keeping her "Ride Clean and Sparkling", and a loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers (Black, White and Gold). Regardless of the conversation, her favorite saying was "And That's Fine".
Vaughn is preceded in death by her father, Calvin Tate; grandparents, Clyde Tate and Blanche Tate.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted mother, Faye Hill-Terry; brothers, Tyrone Terry (Summer) and Calvin Williams (Tiffany); grandparents, Deacon and Mrs. James E. Hill; aunts, Sandy Holmes (Eddie), Jae Tillman, Kaye Hunt (Sterling), Debbie Bryant (Algier), Angela Hill and Yvonne Tate; uncle, Clyde Tate, Jr.; great aunts, Bernice Jordan, Florence and Thelma Tate; great uncles, Sylvester Tate and Alexander Hill; nephews, Tylen, Markel and Elijah; a host of cousins. She also leaves many special friends who loved her dearly, including two true and dear friends, in Margo Ellis and Kim Harris.
A special thanks to Rev. Dr. Marcus Allen for his pastoral care while serving as Pastor of Union Branch Baptist Church, Prince George, Rev. Deborah Willis for being loving and supportive.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Archie German, officiating, and Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist.
The family request that potted plants and/or peace lilies be given in lieu of floral arrangements or cut flowers.
The family may be contacted at (804) 733-5442 and will receive friends at the home of Deacon Sterling and Kaye Hunt.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
