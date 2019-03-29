Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
VELMA RHUE
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses
575 Old Wagner Road
Petersburg, VA
VELMA OLYMPHIA WASHINGTON RHUE

VELMA OLYMPHIA WASHINGTON RHUE Obituary
Mrs. Velma Olymphia Washington Rhue, 65, of 1655 Brickhouse Avenue, Petersburg, VA, departed this life suddenly on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. Velma was born on November 25, 1953, to the late George and Mary Washington. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 14 years, Malcolm Henry Taylor, Sr.; one sister, Jeanette Devlin.
At an early age, Velma symbolized her dedication to Jehovah by water baptism and served as a faithful servant to her very end. Her faithful service allowed her to share freely with others and her belief in Jehovah's promise of everlasting life in a paradise on earth. Velma knew and believed that if she fell asleep in death that she would continue in Jehovah's memory.
For many years Velma worked along side her parents at Washington's Home for Adults. Velma was a graduate of Virginia State University where she received a degree in Business Administration and later continued her education at Southside School of Nursing as she received her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She continued as a nurse for 25 years to include a travel nurse traveling all over the United States.
Velma had a passion for caring for others and always loved taking care of her children and being involved in family activities. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved spending time with them.
Velma leaves to cherish her memories: one very devoted daughter, Shanika Lee Venable (Antawn); three loving and devoted sons who loved and cherished her dearly, Kelwunn Lee (Katosha) of Petersburg, VA; Malcolm Taylor, Jr. and Courtney Taylor, both of Dallas, TX; six loving and devoted grandchildren, Nasmyn Rouff, Nariyan Rouff, Sawaii Massey, Kaleese Crenshaw, Kaleele Crenshaw and Markeem Moyler, all of Petersburg, VA; two brothers, Morris Jones (Sandra) and Timothy Washington, both of Baltimore, MD; one sister, Mildred Stith of Atlanta, GA; special daughter and grandchildren she loved dearly, Seletia Jacobs (Celvin), Celvin Jacobs, Jr. and Sa'Mya Johnson of Baltimore, MD; three special friends she had for many years, Denise Johnson, Denise Turner and Barbara Griffin; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
We will truly and forever remember her in our hearts, watching Steve Harvey and chewing her spearmint gum.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 575 Old Wagner Road, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be private.
The family will assemble 2:30 p.m. the day of the service at the Kingdom Hall and will also receive friends at 1655 Brickhouse Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The family may be contacted by calling her daughter, Shanika Lee Venable (804) 801-7805.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
